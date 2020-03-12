Remainder of Big Ten basketball tournament cancelled

The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday morning that it would be cancelling the remainder of the men's basketball tournament "effective immediately" due to the Coronavirus.

On its website, Big Ten said it will "use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The statement goes on to say, "The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."