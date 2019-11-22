Remains of missing Moline woman found inside garage, suspect dead by suicide

The remains of a missing Moline woman were found in a garage on Thursday.

According to Moline Police Dept., 37-year-old Jordan L. Burroughs (Murphy) was last seen on Oct. 23, 2019. Through the investigation, Police obtained a search warrant for 2419 44th St. in Moline.

The search warrant was executed Thursday afternoon. According to Police, this is the residence where Burroughs was living with her boyfriend, 38-year-old Kyle Dykeman.

Police discovered a crime scene and evidence inside the residence, but located the body of Burroughs in the garage behind the house.

An arrest warrant for Dykeman was issued by Rock Island County State's Attorney on Thursday evening for first degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.

Moline Police tracked Dykeman through surveillance video to the Relax Inn at 6310 N. Brady St. in Davenport.

Davenport Police attempted to make contact with Dykeman inside the motel room at approximately 8:00 p.m., but were unsuccessful. After making entry intro the room, Police found Dykeman dead from suicide.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The Moline Police Dept. was assisted by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Services, the Rock Island County Coroner, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney and the Davenport Police Dept.