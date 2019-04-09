Remembering our fallen exhibit coming to Bettendorf this May

An emotional memorial exhibit, "Remembering Our Fallen", will be on displace in the North Lobby of the Isle Casino Hotel at 1777 Isle Parkway in Bettendorf, Iowa, from May 2nd-12th, 2019.

This national memorial of Remember Our Fallen and the state memorial of Remembering Our Fallen from Iowa reminds Americans of the ultimate sacrifice made by those who died from wounds suffered in Iraq and Afghanistan while wearing our country’s uniform. The free exhibit will be open to the public each day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We’re extremely proud to host this incredible exhibit at the Isle Casino Hotel,” says Nancy Ballenger, Vice President and General Manager, Isle Casino Hotel. “Our veterans and fallen soldiers have done their duty to defend our freedom. Many have given a lot, while countless others have given all. It’s our duty to honor them.”

The memorial includes 31 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of over 5,000 of our nation’s Fallen since 9/11/2001. This memorial was unveiled nationally at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, September 7, 2017.

“We are humbled to have an opportunity to remember our country’s heroes through the Remembering Our Fallen National Touring Exhibit,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “The sacrifices made by so many brave men and women is a sobering reminder that our freedom and hope for a better nation is built by the ultimate sacrifice by patriots. We are extremely grateful for the partnership with Patriot Productions, the Isle Casino Hotel, and the City of Bettendorf as we display this exhibit for visitors and Quad Citizens to pay tribute and remember these brave Americans.”

This national memorial includes a Tribute Tower to recognize our service men and women who died from training accidents or attacks while stationed stateside or on our overseas bases. Also, to recognize the tragedy of Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the Tribute Tower includes those who returned from war with the invisible wounds of PTSD and succumbed to suicide.

“We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom. We must remember these American Heroes and speak their names when we see their family members,” said Bill Williams, Vice President and co-founder of Patriotic Productions, the non-profit responsible for this memorial. “This memorial is created to travel, stopping in cities and communities all-across the nation so more people will have the opportunity to honor and remember our Fallen from one of the longest wars in our nation’s history. We are thankful to the Isle Casino Hotel, Visit Quad Cities, and City of Bettendorf for hosting this beautiful and somber memorial.”

The arrival of the memorial exhibit in the Quad Cities was made possible through support by Isle Casino Hotel, Visit Quad Cities, and the City of Bettendorf. The memorial will travel to Washington, D.C. when it leaves the Quad Cities.