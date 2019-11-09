Remembering veterans at Hero Street

The Quad Cities remembering their veterans on Saturday morning at Silvis’ Hero Street monument, with dozens in attendance.

One block and a half in Silvis saw nearly 60 men leave to fight for the United States, eight of them dying in service. Now there's a monument to honor the men and all they did for their neighborhood and their country.

“Today we remember them all, particularly those from Hero Street,” said Major Brandon Sandoval, commander of 11th contracting squadron in Maryland.

“From this small unpaved potholed street came 58 men prepared to fight and die for their country. Of those 58, eight of them made the supreme sacrifice paying with their lives,” continued Major Sandoval.

Those eight men remembered on a monument in Silvis. Their faces, names, honors, and family members listed on the wall. Community members gathered to pay their respects.

“This block was full of migrants from way back. To serve their country wholeheartedly and even lie about their age to serve is just astonishing. It's beautiful that a culture and people that grew up together want to serve their country. Those eight that died is why this monument was built,” said Cindy Gomez Soliz, a descendant of one of the Eight’s Claro Soliz.

Two of the men coming from one family. Frank and Joe Sandoval’s brother, Tanilo often goes to the monument and shares their story, “everybody who lived there was one big family... there were so many kids, you know we missed them. We missed them. But we just lived through it I guess.”

The Department of Defense concluded there is no one other street in all of the United States that can match or surpass the number of men and women who served their country, than those of Hero Street.

There are over 100 thousand soldiers deployed at the moment, and the country has the largest number of veterans since the Vietnam War.