Remnants of Cristobal could bring isolated tornadoes!

If you pay attention to weather news you're probably familiar with the fact that land-falling hurricanes always produce a tornado threat. That threat is concentrated in the forward right quadrant of the circulation. This is because as all of that fast moving air to the right of the main low (remember Low pressure has a counter-clockwise circulation) moves over land the friction from the ground slows down the lower surface winds as the high level winds associated with the circulation remain very fast. This is known as vertical wind shear, or a change in wind speed with altitude. This can cause horizontal rotors of air just waiting to be pushed up. If one of those rotors interacts with an updraft from heating, or another source, a vertical rotation that could lead to a tornado is induced. Also, as the air over land slows down the air coming in faster from the sea piles up and rises. This can be another source for an updraft. In the case of Cristobal, even though it's far from sea and much weaker than it was, it will still be pushing through the Midwest with strong winds, and strong differences in winds with height. In the illustration provided you can see where the upper level winds blow over the surface winds that are feeding into the low. This difference in wind direction can turn those surface winds into one of those horizontal rotors that can eventually birth a tornado if lifted! So, Tuesday afternoon, any thunderstorms could be capable of producing tornadoes. Small tornadoes, but tornadoes just the same.