Renew Moline looking to redevelop space from old I-74 Bridge

Once the new I-74 Bridge is built, there will be several acres of land in Moline where the old bridge stood and city leaders are looking for direction on what to do with it.

Renew Moline has invited Tom Murphy, Senior Resident Fellow and Joseph C. Canizaro/Klingbeil Family Chair for Urban Development at the Urban Land Institute, to discuss the redevelopment of the I-74 Realignment Zone in downtown Moline. Meetings will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019.

The former three-term mayor of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania used a public/private partnership strategy to spur economic development in the city. Those partnerships helped transform more than 1,000 acres of blighted, abandoned industrial properties into new commercial, residential, retail, and public uses. He also oversaw the development of more than 25 miles of new riverfront trails and parks.

According to a commissioned study, more than 13 acres of land will become available as a direct result of the old I-74 bridge demolition, some of it adjacent to the riverfront and highly visible from the new bridge. Another 12 acres of underutilized property could be redeveloped near the new bridge footprint.

Renew Moline, Inc. is a non-profit economic development group.