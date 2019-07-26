Renovation of Two Rivers Point apartment building unveiled in Rock Island

After nearly $12 million in renovations, the Two Rivers Point apartment building was unveiled Friday morning in a ribbon cutting ceremony in Rock Island.

Community Home Partners says with this renovation, they have now invested $59 million into the City of Rock Island. The entire 11-story apartment building was completely renovated, with new flooring, base boards and paint, and a new, model unit was on display during the celebrations.

"We've really changed our philosophy, instead of providing old public housing and warehousing, people if you will, we're trying to create neighborhoods that are wonderful-- anybody would like to live in," Susan Anderson, the CEO of Community Home Partners of Rock Island, said.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms says more apartments will be offered closer to downtown Rock Island in the future.

Two Rivers Point is located at 3130 Ninth St. in Rock Island.