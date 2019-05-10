Rental truck becomes wedged under Davenport railroad bridge

The driver of a rental truck has been cited after getting stuck under a bridge in Davenport.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, the U-haul box truck was headed westbound on Kirkwood Boulevard when it hit a railroad bridge. The driver of a Jeep then hit the rear end of the truck.

Police at the scene were still investigating, but an officer said the driver of the rental truck was being ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device. There are tubes that hang down over the road before the bridge with a sign warning that if your vehicle hits the tube, it will hit the bridge.

No one was seriously hurt.

