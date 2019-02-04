Rep. Loebsack invites Clinton Fire Dept. Battalion Chief as State of the Union guest

Congressman Dave Loebsack has invited Clinton Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Chapman to be his guest during the State of the Union Address.

Read the congressman's statement below.

"Congressman Dave Loebsack announced today that he has invited Jeff Chapman, the Battalion Chief of the Clinton Fire Department, to be his guest at the State of the Union address in Washington on Tuesday, February 5th. Chapman, who was born and raised in Clinton, has served with its fire department since 1995. Each Member of Congress is allotted one ticket to invite a guest to the State of the Union speech.

Battalion Chief Chapman will represent the Clinton Fire Department, which recently faced the loss of Lt. Eric Hosette, who died in the line of duty battling a grain bin fire. Another firefighter, Adam Cain, faced life-threatening injuries in the same fire. Cain has made a remarkable recovery in the time since the fire and is now home, where he continues his recovery.

“I am proud to welcome Battalion Chief Chapman to Washington and have him join me in attending the State of the Union address. Our firefighters stand ready to serve the moment a disaster strikes. They are also cherished members of their communities, as was recently displayed in the aftermath of the grain bin fire that took the life of Lt. Hosette and severely injured his fellow firefighter, Adam Cain. Seeing folks come from around the state to honor Lt. Hosette’s life in the middle of a snow storm gave me so much appreciation for the job our firefighters preform and the sacrifices they are willing to make. I believe we owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the men and women who serve, and I feel privileged to bring attention to the Clinton Fire Department for this State of the Union.”"