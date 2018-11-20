Report: 45% of Americans say they feel pressured to overspend on gifts

(CNN) - Feeling the stress of splurging on gifts this holiday season?
You're not alone.
Bankrate reports that 45% of Americans say they feel pressure to overspend on gifts.
Those feeling the most heat? Women and parents.
In fact, according to the survey, an estimated 31-million Americans are willing to boycott gift giving altogether and save money around the holidays and just under a quarter of gift givers are willing to re-gift presents.
Experts suggest keeping a budget to keep track of the money coming in, and going out before you start shopping.