Report: 45% of Americans say they feel pressured to overspend on gifts

Feeling the stress of splurging on gifts this holiday season?

You're not alone.

Bankrate reports that 45% of Americans say they feel pressure to overspend on gifts.

Those feeling the most heat? Women and parents.

In fact, according to the survey, an estimated 31-million Americans are willing to boycott gift giving altogether and save money around the holidays and just under a quarter of gift givers are willing to re-gift presents.

Experts suggest keeping a budget to keep track of the money coming in, and going out before you start shopping.