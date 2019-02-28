Report: First pediatric death reported in Illinois from the flu

February may be coming to an end but flu season isn't.

A child has died from the disease in Chicago as one suburban school district is battling a severe outbreak.

15% of the students at South Middle School in Arlington Heights stayed home Wednesday and officials sent 23 more home during the day.

A total of nearly 200 kids missed class.

Cleaning crews are taking extra care to disinfect schools in the area.

Officials say the flu is so contagious, the best thing is to keep all sick kids home.

"884 kids with 190 kids out," School office worker Susan Gavin said. "The lunchroom seems empty, classrooms are small. We miss them."

"I know one of my daughter's friends, her temperature had gotten so high, they were going to go ahead and take her to the ER," Mother Ingrid Letzig said.

"We're just starting to see it," Emergency physician Dr. Brian Doane said. "January was actually a relatively light month. February, in particular, has been one of the worst Februarys more recently."

CNN affiliate WLS in Chicago says the child who died marks the first pediatric death from the flu in Illinois this season.

Two adults have died from the disease.