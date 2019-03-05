Report: Iowa one of 39 states with contaminated water from coal-fired power plants

Iowa is one of 39 states that has groundwater contaminated by coal-fired power plants, according to a new report by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earth Justice.

They looked at groundwater monitoring data from 265 sites across the U.S.

The report says landfills and ponds used to store coal ash from those plants are often unlined, letting toxins leach into groundwater.

TV6's sister station, KCRG-TV9, dug into the report, which shows pollutants found at unsafe levels, including nine plants in Iowa. That included things like arsenic, sulfate, and cobalt.

The plants in Iowa included in the report are:

- The Burlington Generating Station

- The Lansing Generating Station

- The Louisa Generating Station

- The Muscatine Power & Water CCR Landfill

- The Neal North Energy Center

- The Neal South Energy Center

- The Ottumwa Generating Station

- The Prairie Creek Generating Station

- The Walter Scott Jr. Energy Center

You can read the full report below.

null null

Read the original version of this article at www.kcrg.com.