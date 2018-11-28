Report: Lion Air Flight 610 should not have been in the air

Indonesian investigators say the plane that crashed into the Java Sea last month should not have been in the air.

Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee released a preliminary report on the Lion Air jet crash on Wednesday.

Lion Air Flight 610 plunged into the water on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people on board.

Wednesday's report is based on flight recorder data found after the crash. The report says the pilots engaged in a futile tug-of-war with the plane's automatic systems minutes before the plane went down. The system was responding to faulty data, causing a nose dive.

The jet had experienced similar problems on a flight the night before. Investigators say the jet was "not airworthy."