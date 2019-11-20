Report: River Bandits, LumberKings and Bees could lose MLB affiliation

A report released over the weekend from the New York Times listed 42 minor league teams that could lose their affiliation, including three from the Quad City Area: the Quad Cities River Bandits, the Clinton LumberKings and the Burlington Bees.

A report released over the weekend from the New York Times listed 42 minor league teams that could lose their affiliation, including three from the Quad City Area. (KWQC)

The proposal aims to manage costs within baseball's minor league system and improve facilities overall.

On Wednesday, Iowa Representatives Dave Loebsack, Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne released a joint statement on the MLB's decision to strop MLB club affiliation from the three teams:

“Iowa is a field of dreams for many rising professional baseball players, and as Iowans, we are proud to see the game’s future stars play in our own backyards. Iowans have a deep love and passion for the game and minor league baseball teams offer Iowa families an incredible connection to America’s pastime.

“We view Major League Baseball’s proposal to eliminate some of Iowa’s teams as a bad call, and we urge the league to overturn it.

“We will continue to stand up for the fans, players, and employees of the Burlington Bees, the Clinton LumberKings, and the Quad Cities River Bandits.”

"I've been to a number of the games. I've been to the stadiums. They draw a descent crowd. Baseball is part of America and to take that away from these communities I think would be the wrong thing to do," Rep. Dave Loebsack said.

Under the current agreement, major league clubs generally provide and pay for the staff and players for their affiliates, leaving minor league teams to cover everything else, including field, equipment, travel and uniform-related costs.

TV6 also spoke to the general manager of the LumberKings Tuesday. He says this is an ongoing negotiation, but that the team will not go away without a fight.

TV6 also reached out to both the River Bandits and the Bees but have not heard back from them.