The amount of Minor League Baseball teams could be reduced from 160 to 120. In a report from NBC News, Major League Baseball Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem reassured Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley that the Quad Cities River Bandits are safe from Minor League Baseball contraction. Halem did not give assurance that the Burlington Bees and Clinton LumberKings would keep Major League affiliation.
Report: River Bandits safe from Minor League contraction; No assurance for Bees and LumberKings
Posted: Mon 2:09 PM, Apr 27, 2020