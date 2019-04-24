Report: Student shoots, kills himself in Arkansas school restroom

A student at a Cleburne County school shot and killed himself in the restroom of the school’s cafeteria, school officials and law enforcement said at an afternoon press conference.

During a 5 p.m. press conference, authorities said the student was a 14-year-old, 8th grader at the school.

The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Concord Police Chief Willie Baker said at the press conference that it appears to be an isolated incident and that the student’s body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

“It is believed at this time that this was an isolated incident, but in being thorough, all other students were searched and moved to a more secure area where they were then released to family or taken home on their respective buses,” Baker said. “Bags, lockers and other items were also searched in an effort to confirm that this was an isolated incident.”

Baker said the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

“On April 24, 2019 at approximately 12:40 p.m., a Concord school faculty member heard what he believed to be a gunshot in the cafeteria bathroom. When he went to check the bathroom, he located a student in the bathroom with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head,” Baker said during the press conference.

Multiple agencies went to the scene of the Concord school in Cleburne County due to the shooting, according to a Facebook post by the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office.

The post noted the incident is no longer ongoing, but that students had been locked down.

“More details will be released soon,” the post from Sheriff Chris Brown said. “We ask for now that parents and others do not come to the school. The school is working with us to release the students and inform parents as soon as possible.”

Classes have also been cancelled Thursday and Friday, Superintendent Michael Davidson said, noting classes will begin again Monday with grief counselors available for all students.

The district has about 600 students in grades K-12, Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said.

