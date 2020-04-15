Report: Upper Mississippi River listed as 2020's most endangered waterway

The nation’s two largest rivers top a new listing of the most endangered waterways in America for 2020.

American Rivers, a conservation organization based in Washington, D.C., released its list of the 10 most endangered waterways in the United States on Tuesday.

Atop the list was the Upper Mississippi River, which includes the parts of the river in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Missouri.

American Rivers cited increasingly severe flooding driven by climate change in its explanation for the ranking.

The organization says that “climate change, [a] shortsighted flood plan and watershed development, and river engineering that threatens public safety and degrades the natural ecosystem” are the Upper Mississippi River’s main threats for the future.

In its report, American Rivers writes that communities along the Upper Mississippi River need to craft a water management plan that:

- Coordinates river and watershed management actions;

- Ensures vulnerable communities are involved in the decision-making process;

- Accounts for climate change;

- Gives enough room for the river and its watersheds to flood safely; and

- Restores lost habitat.

Steps to address these threats have already begun. In 2019, the Upper Mississippi River states and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers initiated the Upper Mississippi River Flood Risk, Sediment and Drought Management Study.

