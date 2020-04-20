Report of gunfire leads to Davenport man's arrest on drug charges

A report of gunfire Sunday night led to the arrest of a Davenport man on drug charges, Davenport police said Monday.

Davenport police responded about 9:52 p.m. in the 1900 block of West 40th Street. Officers canvassed the area and located fired cartridge cases.

Police say preliminary information indicated there was a disturbance inside an apartment that escalated into shots being fired.

Damage was found in the apartment, but no injuries were reported.

Officers searched the apartment and found 38 ecstasy pills on a table in the back bedroom that also had indicia belonging to Kein M. Sitton, 26, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers also found fresh marijuana located next to an ID belonging to Sitton on the kitchen table, according to the affidavit.

An additional search of the apartment turned up clear plastic bags with the corners ripped off, smaller plastic bags, and a scale that is consistent with the distribution of controlled substances, according to the affidavit.

Sitton was charged with possession with intent to deliver, failure to affix drug tax stamp, both felonies, and possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor.

Court records show he was released from the Scott County Jail on his own recognizance. He will be arraigned June 18.

Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.