Report says Mediterranean Diet is best in 2019

For millions of people, changing eating habits for the better will near the top of the list of New Year's Resolution lists.

New rankings from U.S. News and World Report says the Mediterranean Diet might be the plan for you since it's heavy on vegetables and fruit and incorporates plenty of olive oil, whole grains, and lean meats.

The diet is associated with lower rates of diabetes and heart health. Research also links the Mediterranean Diet to longer lifespans.

For its rankings, U.S. News and World Report evaluated 41 different diets on factors like weight loss and diet's effectiveness against diseases.

You can read about the full report at the link below:

full report here