Report says cutting down on red and processed meats has no added benefit

According to a new report, cutting down on red and processed meat has no added benefits.

According to a new report, cutting down on red and processed meat has no added benefits. Researchers from seven countries analyzed several previous studies. (NBC)

Researchers from seven countries analyzed several previous studies.

They found that there is not enough evidence to implicate meat consumption as a source for excess cardiovascular, diabetes or cancer risk.

The independent health group called Nutrirecs says that North Americans currently consume two to four weekly servings of red and processed meat.

Their recommendation is that adults should continue to consume this amount unless they have other reasons to change their diets.

But not everyone within the medical community concurs.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine filed a petition with the Federal Trade Commission to "correct false statements" contained in the Nutrirecs report.