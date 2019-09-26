Reporter who found controversial Carson King tweets no longer with Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register issued a new statement Thursday night in response to criticism over its handling of a profile on Carson King, the Iowa State fan whose joking sign asking for beer turned into a viral fundraiser for an Iowa children's hospital.

In the statement, the Register detailed its decision to look into and publish King's controversial social media posts from 2011, when he was 16-years-old. The Register also revealed the reporter who found the tweets is no longer with the Register.

The Register says in its efforts to do better, it's revising its policies and practices, including those that did not uncover its own reporter's past inappropriate social media postings.

You can read the Register's full statement here.