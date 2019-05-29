Roadway reopened after multi-vehicle crash on I-74

UPDATE: This crash has been cleared according to the Iowa Department of Transportation's website.

ORIGINAL: Reports are saying there is a 12-vehicle crash on I-74, causing significant delays for commuters.

The Iowa Department of Transportation's website is showing a backup due to a crash between the Mississippi River Bridge and Exit 4: US 67; Grant Street and State Street (Bettendorf.)

Commuters can expect a delay if using the I-74 Bridge at this time.

TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.