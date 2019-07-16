Reports: I-80 closed down at Middle Road due to semi on fire

Reports from scanners say that officials will be shutting down a portion of I-80 due to an 18-wheeler on fire.

The Iowa Department of Transportation's website shows a live look where officials are on the interstate at LeClaire where they're redirecting traffic.

TV6 is hearing on the scanners that the driver is out of the vehicle. No word on their injuries.

