Reports: Packers to hire Matt LaFleur as head coach

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have a new head coach, according to ESPN's Ian Rapoport.

Citing a source, Rapoport says the Packers hired former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur.

Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky of ESPN says the Packers and LaFleur are still finalizing a deal.

ESPN's Adam Schefter says the Packers have been contacting other candidates to let them know the choice is made.

The Packers interviews LaFleur yesterday (Sunday) after five days of coaching interviews that reportedly included interim Packers coach Joe Philbin, the New England Patriots' offensive and defensive coordinators, and the New Orleans Saints assistant head coach and their offensive coordinator.

Rapoport says the Packers "moved quickly on LaFleur" rather than take the time for a second round of interviews.

Demovsky says the hiring is expected to keep Packers' defensive coordinator Matt Pettine and his staff intact.

The search for the Green Bay Packers' 15th head coach in franchise history started early this season after the team fired Mike McCarthy in Week 13 following the loss to the Arizona Cardinals.