Illinois-bound I-74 shut down due to crash

UPDATE 11:40 a.m.: IDOT's website has updated saying the road is blocked between Exit 4: US 67; Grant Street and State Street and the Mississippi River Bridge (Bettendorf).

The road is blocked due to a crash.

ORIGINAL: I-74 is backed up currently due to a crash. Iowa Department of Transportation's website is showing a back up heading into Illinois.

On the IDOT's website it is showing an accident that has the bridge blocked off at the Last Iowa Exit.

