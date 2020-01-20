Reports of counterfeit money being used in Sterling area

Officials with the Sterling Police Department say they have received multiple reports of counterfeit money that has been presented to area businesses.

Police say the department is encouraging all businesses to review the security features of U.S. money and how to authenticate that money.

"Be wary of persons who attempt to pass along large bills and ask for bills to be traded out or make unusual requests for change," police says in a release. "You can learn the security features of U.S. currency as well as other safety tips by visiting this link.

If counterfeit currency is suspected police ask that you call the police department directly at 815-632-6640 or your local law enforcement authorities.