Reports say documentaries are rising in popularity with millennials

Millennials are watching documentaries more than anyone else right now.

MGN

“Previously I think I've had students interested in film, but not pursuing the documentary angle quite as much as today,” said Black Hawk College film professor, Andrew Hoogheem. “We live in a time when we all document our lives on social media - Facebook and Instagram and that kind of thing - so it's not a weird idea anymore to document your life and your ideas and put it out there for everyone to see. It's natural to them.”

Social media and streaming services play a big part.

“When you watch one of those it kind of suggests more documentaries so the services themselves kind of encourage interest in the documentaries,” said Scott Community College drama instructor, Kevin Babbitt.

“Students will actually recommend documentaries to me now a lot more than they used to because there's a lot of good content available out there on platforms like Netflix, Hulu, even on YouTube there's pretty polished stuff out there,” added Hoogheem.

Students themselves say the thirst for knowledge and the wide variety of genres is what catches their eyes.

“There's so many out there, it's not hard to choose but it's hard to find one that you won't like, and they're all informing,” said Scott Community College student, Austin Sorenson.

“The way they present information is just really unique and it's a lot more enticing,” added another student, Jacob Olson.

The truth behind documentaries, compared to “Hollywood” movies, also attracts them.

“These are real people doing these crazy things, it's not something you see on a movie it's a real thing,” added Sorenson.

The millennials have a much wider selection to choose from at all times, too.

“It's definitely different than when I was a kid. We couldn't just pick up a documentary and watch it about whatever. Now you can find a documentary about virtually any subject that you're interested in,” said Babbitt. “It's a bit more engaging for students. I think anything that engages the students and helps them learn, even if it's not reading, it's a good thing.”