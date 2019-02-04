Representative Cheri Bustos selects Tom Mueller as her guest to State of the Union address

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos has announced she will have Tom Mueller as her guest to President Trump's State of the Union Address on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

Read more of the congresswoman's statement below.

"Today, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced Tom Mueller as her guest to President Trump’s State of the Union Address on Feb. 5. Mueller, a family farmer from Edgington, Illinois, is seriously concerned about the economic impact of President Trump’s trade war. He’s one of the many Illinois soybean farmers whose bottom lines have taken a hit as the president escalates a reckless trade war with China and other trade partners.

“There’s no question about it – this administration’s trade policies have been a gut punch to Illinois farmers,” Congresswoman Bustos said. “Between a struggling farm economy and a reckless trade war, farmers like Tom can’t seem to catch a break despite working harder than ever. I hope the president will understand the economic pain of farmers in the Heartland and work with Congress on sensible trade policies that hold cheaters like China accountable but expand market access around the world for American agricultural products.”

“Times are tough for farmers right now – it’s more important than ever that our leadership in Washington walks in our shoes and understands the challenges ag producers face,” said Tom Mueller, a family farmer from Edgington, Illinois. “When it comes to standing up for Illinois agriculture, nobody listens or fights harder than Cheri – she’s always had our backs. But the reckless trade policies coming from the White House seriously threaten the future of family farms like mine – and the recent government shutdown caused us even more uncertainty. We need commonsense trade policies that open markets for farmers, but I’m afraid the president’s trade war has lost markets for us long term. I’m concerned for farmers across Illinois – and I hope he addresses this issue in his State of the Union Address.”

As a member of the House Agriculture Committee since she was sworn into the House of Representatives, Congresswoman Bustos has been a strong voice for farmers – she worked across the aisle to pass a strong Farm Bill and has stood up against these short-sighted trade policies since Day One. Congresswoman Bustos also introduced legislation to direct funds the government is collecting from tariffs on imported goods toward trade promotion assistance to help open new markets for farmers and ranchers hurt by the trade war.

Mueller began farming in 1972 and raises corn, soybeans, hay and beef cattle on 750 acres in southern Rock Island County. Tom has two grown children and he and his wife Debbie live on the same family farm where his father and grandfather farmed."