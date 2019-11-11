Republic Service in East Moline stops waste collection Monday due to weather

Republic Service has discontinued its waste service Monday due to the weather. Officials say this has now put them back one day for the week.

In a Facebook post, officials with the City of East Moline said they were notified by Republic Service and this will now cause a one day delay for the rest of the week.

In a post from Republic Service, they said they pulled trucks due to "adverse driving conditions."

"In turn, this will delay us the rest of the week by 1 day," the post read. "The remainder of the Monday routes will be completed Tuesday, Tuesday routes will be completed on Wednesday and so on resulting in the Friday routes being completed on Saturday 11/16."

Residents are asked to put their trash and recyclables out one day later than their normal service day.