Request to remove Davenport murder victim's memorial upsets victim's mother

Two years after being shot and killed, some people in the neighborhood where then 17-year-old Akeim Hill died want his memorial removed.

The memorial for Akeim Kenza Hill is located at Kirkwood Boulevard and Bridge Ave. in Davenport.

The memorial has been at the intersection of Kirkwood Boulevard and Bridge Avenue in Davenport since the 2017 shooting.

Hill’s mother, Kristina Taylor, said a letter, dated July 10, was placed at the memorial site.

The letter said, “Dear Sir or Mam, Please expect our sincere condolences for the loss of your son. We are truly sorry for your loss. In effort [sic] to allow our neighborhood to move on from the tragic event, we are kindly asking you to consider taking down your son’s memorial. We can only imagine how hard this request is for you but we need to move on in this neighborhood after 2 years. Thank you for your consideration of this difficult request. The Neighborhood.”

Taylor disagrees with the request.

“The lady who sent [the letter[ to me was completely in disbelief. Like are they serious? The request for this was just completely heartless, heinous," Taylor said.

She said it is still difficult to visit the site, which she visits at least every other week, but it serves as a piece of Davenport history.

"It is a piece of what happened here. It's history. Do we all want to erase it and forget that it even happened? I would love, oh my god. Who wouldn't? But that's not the way it is. There's memorials all over Davenport. It's the way people help to get over grief," she said.

The site of the memorial has received some vandalism over the years. Taylor said she has replaced the cross four times.

"I have another one back-up just in case. Even though there are some that look away, there are others that look. And for those that are looking, I'm hoping they are teaching their kids and grandkids of incidents that can happen," she said.

For family of friends of Hill, the memorial serves as a place for people to remember him.

"There are so many different ways to grieve. And there are a lot of people who do not know where my son is buried. So this is their way to come out and talk to him," Taylor said.

While her son was a victim of gun violence, Taylor hopes the memorial could help stop the next shooting.

"This here was an unnecessary act of gun violence. And it needs to be remembered. It needs to be remembered. And if there's just one kid I can change, one family, by seeing this, I'd rather do that than assume nobody's paying attention to this," she said.

Taylor said she has permission from the property owner and he has helped them over the past two years. She has no plans to take the memorial down.

"My son fought for his life. I'm going to continue fighting for his death. I'm not...this ain't going nowhere unless I'm made to move it. We will still be here. We will still be remembering him,” Taylor said.

Since the letter was signed ‘The Neighborhood”, it is unclear who wrote the letter and placed it at the memorial site.

In 2017, Akeim Hill was shot when two teens approached him and a fight broke out on the 700 block of East 10th St. near Sylvan Avenue. Police later arrived to Kirkwood Boulevard and Bridge Avenue where they found Hill with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital only blocks away where he was pronounced dead. Two men were sentenced.

Kristina Taylor said she is working on plans to create a center for teens to go and spend time in a positive environment. Plans are still being finalized, but if you are interested in supporting ‘Akeim’s Dreams’ click on the link on this page (on the right side if on desktop, on the bottom if on mobile).