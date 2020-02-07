Rescues by chopper, front loader as flood hits northwest US

Residents in northeastern Oregon were plucked from rapidly rising floodwaters by helicopter or rode to safety in the bucket of a front-end loader as relentless rain and melting snow pushed multiple rivers high above flood stage.

Severe flooding in communities in the western foothills of the towering Blue Mountains — near where Oregon, Idaho and Washington converge — closed a nine-mile section of Interstate 84, forced evacuations and stranded at least one family on their roof.

Other parts of the Pacific Northwest are dealing with flash flooding and landslides.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued an updated emergency proclamation for 20 counties as more rain was predicted into the weekend.

