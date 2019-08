New research suggests physical activity at any intensity may help you live longer.

Cropped Photo: Courtesy: USMC

The multi-national study used accelerometers to track the daily activity of over 36,000 adults.

It showed any level of exercise, even just walking slowly, cooking or washing dishes, was linked to a substantially lower risk of early death.

On the other hand, being sedentary for nine or more hours a day was associated with a higher risk of death.