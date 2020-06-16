Residents Concerned Over Losing No Wake Zone In Le Claire Canal

Dan Tucker has been swimming in the Le Claire Canal has been swimming in the Le Claire since he was nine months old and a cabin on the canal from his parents. But that tradition was brought to a screeching halt as the Army Corps of Engineers announced June 10 that the Canal would no longer be designated as a no wake zone.

"About 40 years ago residents of this area circulated a petition they sent to the Army Corps of Engineers requesting that they put in a no wake zone which they did so it's very ironic that 40 years later now they're seemingly arbitrarily deciding that they're going to remove it" Tucker said.

The Department of Natural Resources told TV-6 that they plan to address the issue in the next few days.