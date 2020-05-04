Residents asked to light their porches red for International Firefighters Day

City officials in Muscatine are asking residents to change their porch lights to red lights on Monday. This is to remember those who have died in the line of duty on International Firefighters Day.

"On Monday, May 4, 2020, the world celebrates International Firefighters Day," officials said in a release. "A way to say thank you to our firefighters for all that they do to keep our communities safe."

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) is inviting communities to celebrate by lighting their homes red on Monday.

“We ask that you change your porch light(s) and share your #ShineYourLight4Firefighters story with us on social media as a thank you to all of the firefighters who are on the front lines every day, keeping us safe,” Donna Clark, NFFA representative, said. “Lighting up in ‘red’ on May 4 would be an additional symbol of support to all of those who are there 24-hours a day, 7-days a week to protect us.”

According the release, in the United States, there have been 25 firefighter deaths in 2020 with at least four attributed to COVID-19. Nearly 64 percent of calls answered by firefighters are for emergency medical services (EMS).

Muscatine officials say the city has had only one firefighter death in the line of duty.

Michael Kruse was 53-years-old and a 27-year veteran of the Muscatine Fire Department when he lost his life while fighting a house fire on the night of September 14, 2002. He was the only Iowa fire fighter to lose their life while on duty in 2002 and the 131st in the state of Iowa since records began in 1890.