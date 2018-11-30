Social Security scammers calling QC Residents

Scam Alert: The Jo Daviess County Sheriff office wants to warn residents about a possible telephone scam.

The SCAMMER telephones a resident and will impersonate an officer with the Social Security Office. The scammer will then attempt to convince the victim that there will be legal action brought against them, and to wire a significant amount of money or obtain personal information.

The sheriff urges the public to exercise extreme caution if they receive telephone calls of this nature, and to not to wire money or give out personal information to anyone unless they are absolutely certain of the identity of the recipient.

If anyone has experienced this, or a similar scam, please contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office (815-777-2141 or 800-373-7838), or your local police department.

