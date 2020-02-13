Residents being asked to help monitor chemical contamination in Maquoketa

The City of Maquoketa is reporting a toxic chemical has spread from an old factory site.

(City of Maquoketa)

The chemical, known as TCE, is coming from the Clinton Engine Company, which built small engines in Maquoketa from 1950 to the 1990s.

Now, the city is asking residents to enroll in a program to monitor vapor from the chemical.

TCE was used as a degreasing agent. It's now a known cancer-causing chemical.

Part of the concern is when the chemical enters groundwater, the vapor can seep into nearby buildings and homes.