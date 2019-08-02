Residents displaced, business destroyed after fire in Downtown East Moline

East Moline Fire Department remained on scene most of the day Friday following the fire that ripped through an apartment building and a business on Thursday in downtown.

East Moline's Fire Chief, Rob DeFrance says they received a call for a reported fire at the Johnson Apartment building shortly before noon on Thursday.

On arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire conditions.

DeFrance says initial reports indicated a person was trapped inside the building, but once fire crews made their way inside, they found everyone had been able to get out safely.

The fire spread to Ed's Used Appliance store, which is connected to the Johnson Apartment building.

Crews were able to eventually get the fire under control and put it out.

DeFrance says during the active fire, at least 40 firefighters were on scene, and at least a half a dozen remained throughout most of the day Friday as investigators worked to sift through debris.

Aimee Hoyt, a resident who was displaced by the fire, tells TV6 that during the harrowing incident, her neighbor knocked on the door to alert her family.

She says she was standing in the kitchen when she heard a knock and, "She told me, we've got a fire, you gotta get out!"

Hoyt returned to the scene Friday, where firefighters assisted her into her apartment so she could see the damage and retrieve items she never thought she would see again -- her family photos.

Emotional, Hoyt told us, "I thought I would never get these things back and I did."

Mike Greer, a former East Moline resident was in the area when the fire broke out on Thursday.

He tells TV6 as the crews continued to battle the fire, people were offering waters and helping in any way they could.

Greer says, "Everybody was coming together, we're asking what we could do."

He says he is grateful that nobody was hurt.

Fire officials confirm no injuries were reported to civilians, and tell TV6 two firefighters were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Witnesses and residents say multiple cats died in the fire.

East Moline's Fire Chief tells TV6 it could be days -- or longer -- before a cause of the fire is determined.

The Red Cross is stepping in to help residents displaced by Thursday's fire and say they are currently assisting 2 children and 6 adults.

In total, six apartment units and a business were affected by the fire.