Residents near I-74 construction have mixed feelings about overnight noise

People in Bettendorf have mixed opinions about the overnight construction for the new I-74 bridge. Some say the noise is keeping them awake at night, while others say it's no problem.

Annoyed and restless Wilson Jiang says he can't wait until the construction noise near the State/Grant Street Exit comes to an end.

Jiang lives in the Bridge Lofts that are a few feet away from the construction. Hammer noises and sounds of drilling echo throughout the night.

“The A.C. in my apartment just didn't work and I opened my window and I hear these huge noises. That kept me up all night,” said Wilson Jiang, who can’t stand the noise.

The City of Bettendorf says it's, unfortunately, something people have to deal with. City Administrator Decker Ploehn, says they allowed the Department of Transportation to continue the demolition work that's expected to go on for most of the summer.

For some though, the noise isn't an issue.

“Just something I’ve got to deal with I am a little hard of hearing. To me it doesn't bother me at all because I know its progress,” said Roger Ellis, who doesn’t mind the noise.

Jiang says he understands the work is necessary but would like it to be at a different time.

“I wish they could do it at the daytime when I am at work, so I don't have to worry about it,” said Jiang.

The price that comes with building a new bridge.

“I just hope that it can be done soon,” said Jiang.

Bettendorf has a noise ordinance, but the city says they waived it because the work is necessary. The Department of Transportation says they are required to do the work at night because of safety reasons and to not impact traffic.

