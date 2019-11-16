Restaurant Creates Lego Brick City

Some kids in Wisconsin put their building skills to work and came up with something spectacular. They built a 40 foot city out of Legos which even includes miniature versions of Cinderella's castle and the Taj Mahal.

The "Brick City" is on display at Buffalo Phil's restaurant in Wisconsin Dells. It's become such a popular attraction for customers the tiny town is gaining international attention.

A Lego artist from Canada lent his talents to the build by adding renditions of popular tourists destinations in the dells.

Those new designs are creating some buzz.

The owner's children along with staff members' kids have been working on the project since last December.

It was finally unveiled in May, but they aren't done yet an airport could be the next effort.

