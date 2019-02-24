Restaurant Week Launching in the QC

More than thirty restaurants on both sides of the river are kicking off restaurant week. Till March 3, 2019, participating restaurants are offering special menus and deals and they say they hope it will help attract new customers.

Baked bar manager says Mischka Lund-Santiago agrees. "It allows consumers more of a chance to go out and visit somewhere they have always wanted to and haven't had the chance. It's more of an incentive to go out to that restaurant you've always wanted to go to," Santiago told KWQC.

You can head to qcrestaurantweek.com for a list of restaurants.