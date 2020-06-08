'Restore Illinois' on track for phase four by end of the month

For the second day in a row, the Illinois Dept. of Public Health reported the lowest number of new cases in the past two months.

The state is currently in phase three of the Restore Illinois plan and according to current trends, phase four could come by the end of the month.

"I'm proud of the work that we've done. I think we did it the right way because we were early," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday at a press conference.

Because of the state's 28-day period in each phase, the earliest each of the regions in the state can move forward is Friday, June 26. All four of the regions in the state entered phase three in May, as the number of hospital admissions, people in ICUs, and the positivity rate declined.

"Today it was around four percent. It's been at five and six percent. -- that's terrific. I know some people look at the positivity rate for the entire period but it's really an ongoing number that we look at. As that number goes down, it gives us some confidence level about trying to open things up even more," Pritzker said.

In phase four, the following can happen:

--Gatherings: All gatherings of 50 people or fewer are allowed with this limit subject to change based on latest data & guidance

--Travel: Travel should follow IDPH and CDC approved guidance

--Health care: All health care providers are open

--Education and child care: P-12 schools, higher education, all summer programs, and child care open with IDPH approved safety guidance

--Outdoor recreation: All outdoor recreation allowed

--Businesses:

----Manufacturing: All manufacturing open with IDPH approved safety guidance

----“Non-essential” businesses: All employees return to work with IDPH approved safety guidance; Employers are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19-vulnerable employees

----Bars and restaurants: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance

----Personal care services and health clubs: All barbershops, salons, spas and health and fitness clubs open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance

----Entertainment: Cinema and theaters open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance

----Retail: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance

"I get that there are others who have allowed 50 percent or 25 percent seating. That's something I want to get to. There's no doubt," Pritzker said.

To move to phase four, positivity rates must decline, hospital admissions and ICU usage must remain stable or fall, and testing & tracing must also be widespread -- including testing available for anyone regardless of symptoms.

According to state officials, the restoration plan continues to evolve as more information becomes available.

"We think about it everyday. I push on the epidemiologists for the right answers here. The more we can get people back to work, the more we can get back to normal, the better off we are. Again, I'll keep looking at it and keep talking to them hoping to get the advice," Pritzker said.

Phase five is the final stage in the state. Illinois will move to phase five when there is a vaccine available, a treatment option, or there are no new cases.