'Restore Illinois' phase four brings relief for businesses, disappointment for others

All four regions in the state of Illinois are moving to phase four of reopening in the Restore Illinois plan.

"It's a step in the right direction. We've been advocating for larger expansion of what could reopen for the last month," Paul Rumler, President & CEO of Quad Cities Chamber, said.

Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan creates safety guidelines for the following permitted activities and businesses to resume, with capacity rules in place:

- Meetings and events: Venues and meeting spaces can resume with the lesser of up to 50 people OR 50% of overall room capacity. Multiple groups are permitted given facilities have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups. This includes activities such as conferences and weddings.

- Indoor and Outdoor recreation: Revised guidelines to allow select indoor recreation facilities (e.g., bowling alleys, skating rinks), as well as clubhouses to reopen. Indoor recreation to operate at lesser of 50 customers OR 50% of facility capacity with outdoor recreation allowing group sizes of up to 50, and permitting multiple groups given facilities have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups; concessions permitted with restrictions.

- Indoor Dining: Indoor dining can reopen with groups of 10 or less, with tables spaced 6-feet apart in seated areas and with standing areas at no more than 25% of capacity.

- Museums: Can reopen with no more than 25% occupancy, and with interactive exhibits and rides closed; guided tours should be limited to 50 people or fewer per group; museums should have a plan to limit congregation via advance ticket sales and timed ticketing; concessions permitted with restrictions.

- Zoos: Can reopen with no more than 25% occupancy, and with interactive exhibits, indoor exhibits, and rides closed; guided tours should be limited to 50 people or fewer per group; zoos should have a plan to limit congregation via advance ticket sales and timed ticketing; concessions permitted with restrictions.

- Cinema and Theatre: Indoor seated theaters, cinemas, and performing arts centers to allow admission of the lesser of up to 50 guests OR 50% of overall theater or performance space capacity (applies to each screening room); outdoor capacity limited to 20% of overall theater or performance space capacity; concessions permitted with restrictions.

- Outdoor seated spectator events: Outdoor spectator sports can resume with no more than 20% of seating capacity; concessions permitted with restrictions.

- Film production: Allow no more than 50% of sound stage or filming location capacity; crowd scenes should be limited to 50 people or fewer.

Industries with revised guidelines in Phase 4:

- Youth and Recreational Sports: Revised guidelines allow competitive gameplay and tournaments; youth and recreational sports venues can operate at 50% of facility capacity, 20% seating capacity for spectators, and group sizes up to 50 with multiple groups permitted during practice and competitive games given venues have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups; concessions permitted with restrictions.

- Health and fitness centers: Revised guidelines allow gyms to open at 50% capacity and allow group fitness classes of up to 50 people with new safety guidelines for indoors, with multiple groups permitted given facilities have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups.

- Day camps: Water-based activities permitted in accordance with IDPH guidelines; no more than 50% of facility capacity with group size of no more than 15 participants in a group, unless participants changing weekly.

For bar and restaurant owners, the news is mixed, but 25 percent capacity is better than zero.

"If you manage it properly, you can make it a benefit. It's no where what you need to make all the businesses viable, but it's certainly better than nothing," Jeff Harrop, partner of the Combine in East Moline, said.

The owner of Billy Bob's Redneck Party Bar in Rock Island said the capacity limit is not enough to pay bills.

"At 50 percent, you can pray to break even or try to get close to even and not lose that much, but at 25 percent, you're going to lose a great deal every week. Now we have an issue: do we stay closed and continue losing what we were every week, or do we try to open at 25 percent and not lose more because of all the bills that are froze that we would have to unfreeze just to open up," Chris Michaels said.

For both businesses, the proximity to Iowa, where COVID-19 restrictions look vastly different, is frustrating.

"Here I am on second avenue in Illinois and I can actually see the bars in Iowa from my bar. And the fact that they've been open at 50 percent for a month now. And here we are at zero percent as we are talking and the most we are going to be able to open is 25 percent," Michaels said.

According to Gov. Pritzker, the state will loosen restrictions as more data becomes available. The state will move to the fifth and final phase after the following: a vaccine, effective and widely available treatment, or the elimination of new cases over a sustained period of time through herd immunity or other factors.

The state has been in phase three since late May.