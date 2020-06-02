Resurfacing project to begin in Warren County on 120th Street

A resurfacing project is expected to begin this week in Warren County that is expected to take up to three weeks.

Officials say the project could start as early as Wednesday, June 3, and could take up to three weeks.

This will be done on 120th Street, which is also known as the Alexis 8 mile road), from Alexis to IL Rt. 164.

According to the county engineer, officials say a lane will stay open for local access only for people to get to their homes.

Officials ask that drivers take a different route during this resurfacing project.

"This will be a two stage project and the initial work being done could be seriously damaged by heavy truck traffic," officials said.

Drivers are asked to avoid this road as much as possible.