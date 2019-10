Starting on Monday, Oct. 21, the main parking lot at the City Hall in Bettendorf will be closed due to resurfacing.

City officials say this is expected to last through the end of that week. 1609 State Street will be closed for resurfacing.

Visitors will be able to park in any marked on-street parking space along State Street, east of 17th Street or between 15th Street and 16th Street.

Parking will not be allowed along State Street directly in front of City Hall.