Retired Captain David Struckman was the secret service liaison for over four decades

On the Davenport police force for over 44 years, Retired Captain David Struckman has met several U.S. Presidents, foreign dignitaries, and presidential candidates. He was a secret service liaison for over four decades. And if a politician or candidate were in town from 1980 to 2012, their trip was most likely coordinated by David Struckman.

His tenure as a secret service liaison all started when he met President Jimmy Carter.

"Carter was here on a riverboat visit and he got off the boat and wanted to visit John Deere in Illinois. and on the way, in Bettendorf, they set up a 'come to meet you type thing' and I was a traffic officer at the time and they assigned me to make sure the area was secure and everything. And I must have done a very good job because the next time they brought a dignitary or anything I was assigned to the secret service. And I was the liaison from then on till I retired in 2012," Struckman told KWQC.

He says he once thanked Senator John McCain for his service, to which McCain responded "no officer. Thank you for your service this is going on daily and you have a lot to handle, so he was a very gracious man."

Struckman says his last detail was with President Obama.

"At the end of details, they usually would come to me and say ok we need five people who want a photo taken. And I told them ok so and so and so and so, it's usually high ranking officers, or dignitaries or important people. And they said no they want you in there too. And I had had my picture with Obama numerous times And they said: 'no they want you in there.' So I went in there and I'm standing in line. and he said 'I hear your retiring this month. 44 years of service.' And he gave me the presidential coin and the day of my retirement sent me a note thanking me for my service. Do I always agree with the politics maybe not but it's still the President of the united states so that was pretty special," Struckman said with a smile.

He says being a secret service liaison wasn't a one-man job. It was a team effort.

"The co-operation the work ethic of the quad city police force was outstanding, there were never any jurisdiction issues from state to state or county to county. my specialty was motorcades, I coordinated all the motorcades. Even though I ran the motorcades it wasn't about me, it was about this whole community working together," he told KWQC.

Struckman says his job was always interesting, even though logistically it was a challenge. Struckman says the team effort from the dispatcher, to the fire department and intelligence gathering was the best part of his job.