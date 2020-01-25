Retired Illinois state trooper killed and two others injured in shooting

A retired Illinois State Police trooper has died and two others are injured after a Friday night shooting.

It happened Friday evening at 10:13 p.m. in Lisle, IL, while they were patrons at the Humidor of Lisle Establishment.

Retired Trooper Gregory Rieve died at a local hospital. He was a 22-year veteran of the department. The other retired Special Agent Lloyd Graham suffered serious injuries and remains in the hospital in stable condition. The third officer, a current trooper, Kaiton Bullock is currently in the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The Lisle Police Department is the primary agency investigating the case.

