Rev for Awareness raises money for flood victims

Dozens of bikers showed up at Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill to help raise funds for flooding victims. The event had already been scheduled as May is motorcycle awareness month.

"All these places are closed because of the flood so we can't go there. But it doesn't matter about that, just remember them. They weren't open, they're hurting. Just like everybody in Davenport, and all along the river, it sucks. So if we can help a little bit, that's what it's about" said Brian Mumm, one of the organizers for Rev for Awareness.

They brought almost a trailer full of supplies for those affected by flooding, and said they hoped to have raised thousands of dollars.

Virgil Richardson, one of the owners of Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill emphasized the importance of awareness around motorcycle riders because, "we've all had that one friend or family member that something's bad happened. The bets way we can prevent it is to remind everybody that we're gonna take [the motorcycles] out and start riding them again."

He added, motorcycles are loud so people can hear them coming.