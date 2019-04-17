Reward offered for information after railroad track is vandalized in Burlington

Officials are asking for the community's help after a railway was vandalized in Burlington, Iowa.

The Burlington Iowa Area Crime Stoppers posted to Facebook Wednesday saying a $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Officials say the suspect(s) are wanted after tracks were vandalized after debris was placed on the tracks of the BNSF Railway Company, causing damage to property and train delays.

The suspect(s) may have been driving a pick-up truck or an SUV.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Tip Hotline at 800-832-5452.