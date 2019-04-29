Reward offered in shooting death of former UNI softball player

Police are seeking the public’s help solving the shooting death of a former University of Northern Iowa softball player.

Micalla A. Rettinger, 25, of Cedar Falls, was hit by a stray bullet while driving on U.S. Highway 218 early Sunday morning in Waterloo.

A 32-year-old male passenger was also injured and was taken to a hospital, while another passenger was not injured.

“There is nothing to indicate the victims in this case were in any way involved in any activity that would have caused them to be targeted in this manner,” said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

Rettinger was struck in the neck by the stray bullet that entered the driver’s side window before then striking the male passenger.

The Waterloo Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding anyone who may be involved in possibly illegal shooting or hunting in the area of the Cedar River between the Highway 218 Bridge and the Conger Ave Bridge.

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers has offered a $6,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Department Investigations Division at (319) 291-4340 Option 7 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-8477.