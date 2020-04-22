Reynolds: 80,000 'Test Iowa' assessments completed in 24 hours

Gov. Kim Reynolds is encouraging healthcare workers and first responders to fill out the new Test Iowa assessment.

"It is critical for all Iowans that you stay healthy and well."

Reynolds also said the response has been great so far. She said, in the first 24 hours the online assessment was available, 80,000 Iowans filled out the questionnaire.

Reynolds also said you should take the assessment even if you don't have COVID-19 symptoms. "If you don't qualify, that doesn't mean you won't qualify later," she said. You can fill it out as many times as necessary. There is no limit.

Gov. Reynolds also announced 7 additional deaths in Iowa over the past 24 hours, along with 107 new, positive cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 3,748 cases and 90 deaths.

With one additional outbreak in Poweshiek County, there are 11 outbreaks at longterm care facilities. Reynolds added that 51-percent of total deaths in Iowa come from outbreaks at those longterm care facilities.

There are 272 Iowans hospitalized, 70 patients in the last 24 hours. Of that total, 92 are in intensive care and 57 are on ventilators.

Reynolds said 1,428 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.

